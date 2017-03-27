10 Questions With… Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections

MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS +

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Magen “Goddamn Sweetheart” Tracy on vox, keys, scheduling.

Mike “Zone/Essence” on guitar, vox, last-minute bail outs.

Sam Spencer on bass, height, beard accessories.

Stud Green on violin, mandolin, guitar, vox, easygoingness.

Tamora “T. Goodie” Gooding on drums, million-watt smiles.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Stud: Bands that are having fun on stage make for a great performance. Even if it’s a style of music that I’m not normally drawn to, if the folks playing are interacting with each other and having a good time then I’m much more drawn to them.

Sam: A great live performance means all the band members are rocking out – to the music, to themselves, to their bandmates, in a way that tells the audience how much they love making music and how much they love performing.

Mike: Energy, good songs, and chemistry. And by chemistry, I don’t mean mixing things in a Bunsen Burner. Though if someone did that, they should get all the points.

Magen: Interaction, enthusiasm, killer songs, and solid transitions. Also, awesome outfits.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Tamora: Hugs.

Mike: Apparently band hugs.

Magen: We’re really into hugging.

Stud: I usually just check to make sure my fly is up.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Mike: Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents, Worshipper, When Particles Collide, Eddie Japan, Rationales, Old Jack.

Tamora: So many great ones…Sidewalk Driver, Andrea Gillis, Abbie Barrett, White Dynamite, Endation, Township, Dresden Dolls.

Magen: All of those! Plus Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Sarah Rabdau and Self-Employed Assassins, Ad Frank & the Fast Easy Women, The Lights Out, and a million more I’m going to remember as soon as I send this over.

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

In addition to all the bands above, we’d like to give a special shout-out to all the bands we play with in other projects: Nate Leavitt Band, Lifestyle, Parlour Bells, Airport, Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Axemunkee, Abbie Barrett Band, Eric Salt & Electric City, Cujo, Humble Tripe.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

The Abbey Lounge. Girls Rock Campaign swag. Anything worn by Andrew Wilson.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Abbie Barrett Band

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Sam: Flea

Mike: Esther the Wonder Pig

Tamora: Cat

Stud: Loon

Magen: Succubus

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Tamora: Have a ball!

Magen: And a CD! Really, take one, I don’t want to carry these home.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

The best drunken hookup EVER.