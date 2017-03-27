10 Questions With… Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections
________________________________________________________
MAGEN TRACY & THE MISSED CONNECTIONS +
LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW
________________________________________________________
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Magen “Goddamn Sweetheart” Tracy on vox, keys, scheduling.
Mike “Zone/Essence” on guitar, vox, last-minute bail outs.
Sam Spencer on bass, height, beard accessories.
Stud Green on violin, mandolin, guitar, vox, easygoingness.
Tamora “T. Goodie” Gooding on drums, million-watt smiles.
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Stud: Bands that are having fun on stage make for a great performance. Even if it’s a style of music that I’m not normally drawn to, if the folks playing are interacting with each other and having a good time then I’m much more drawn to them.
Sam: A great live performance means all the band members are rocking out – to the music, to themselves, to their bandmates, in a way that tells the audience how much they love making music and how much they love performing.
Mike: Energy, good songs, and chemistry. And by chemistry, I don’t mean mixing things in a Bunsen Burner. Though if someone did that, they should get all the points.
Magen: Interaction, enthusiasm, killer songs, and solid transitions. Also, awesome outfits.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Tamora: Hugs.
Mike: Apparently band hugs.
Magen: We’re really into hugging.
Stud: I usually just check to make sure my fly is up.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
Mike: Jenny Dee and the Deelinquents, Worshipper, When Particles Collide, Eddie Japan, Rationales, Old Jack.
Tamora: So many great ones…Sidewalk Driver, Andrea Gillis, Abbie Barrett, White Dynamite, Endation, Township, Dresden Dolls.
Magen: All of those! Plus Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Sarah Rabdau and Self-Employed Assassins, Ad Frank & the Fast Easy Women, The Lights Out, and a million more I’m going to remember as soon as I send this over.
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
In addition to all the bands above, we’d like to give a special shout-out to all the bands we play with in other projects: Nate Leavitt Band, Lifestyle, Parlour Bells, Airport, Gene Dante & the Future Starlets, Axemunkee, Abbie Barrett Band, Eric Salt & Electric City, Cujo, Humble Tripe.
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
The Abbey Lounge. Girls Rock Campaign swag. Anything worn by Andrew Wilson.
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Abbie Barrett Band
8] Who is your spirit animal?
Sam: Flea
Mike: Esther the Wonder Pig
Tamora: Cat
Stud: Loon
Magen: Succubus
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
Tamora: Have a ball!
Magen: And a CD! Really, take one, I don’t want to carry these home.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
The best drunken hookup EVER.
BostonEmissions.com +
RockandRollRumble.com +
ONCESomerville.com +