Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Steven Tyler! Where was the famous singer born?
ANSWER: Manhattan
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
Happy Birthday to Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and bassist Fran Sheehan formerly of Boston!
1965: During a Rolling Stones concert in Denmark, bassist Bill Wyman was knocked out by a 220-volt shock from the stage equipment…
1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono began yet another “bed-in” at the Amsterdam Hilton…
1972: David Bowie gave the song “All the Young Dudes” to Mott the Hoople – a song Bowie had written – Bowie also produced the song for the band…
1975: Tommy, the Ken Russell film based on the rock opera by The Who, premiered in London…
1988: The George Harrison single “When We Was Fab” – a tip of the hat to his Beatles years – peaked at #23 on the U.S. charts…
2002: The Calcutta chapter of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness announced plans for a memorial garden honoring the late George Harrison…
Checking out the WZLX Ticket Stash…Alice Cooper played the Garden in 1973.