Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 26 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Steven Tyler! Where was the famous singer born?

Manhattan

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and bassist Fran Sheehan formerly of Boston!

1965: During a Rolling Stones concert in Denmark, bassist Bill Wyman was knocked out by a 220-volt shock from the stage equipment…

1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono began yet another “bed-in” at the Amsterdam Hilton…

1972: David Bowie gave the song “All the Young Dudes” to Mott the Hoople – a song Bowie had written – Bowie also produced the song for the band…

1975: Tommy, the Ken Russell film based on the rock opera by The Who, premiered in London…

1988: The George Harrison single “When We Was Fab” – a tip of the hat to his Beatles years – peaked at #23 on the U.S. charts…

2002: The Calcutta chapter of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness announced plans for a memorial garden honoring the late George Harrison…

Checking out the WZLX Ticket Stash…Alice Cooper played the Garden in 1973.