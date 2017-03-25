Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 25 in Classic Rock History

Elton John turns 70 today! His dad was a semi-pro musician in England featured on what instrument?

Trumpet

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Who performed their first American show at New York City’s RKO Radio Theater. One of the other bands on the bill, Cream, would remain in the Big Apple for the next two months recording its 2nd album “Disraeli Gears” in Atlantic Studios…

1979: Van Halen released its album “Van Halen 2”…

1990: Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was arrested after allegedly exposing his butt during a concert in Augusta, Georgia…

1995: Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder was rescued from a dangerous riptide off the coast of New Zealand which had dragged him 250 feet out to sea…

2001: Bob Dylan won the Oscar for Best Original Song “Things Have Changed” from the movie “Wonder Boys”…

2007: Elton John turned 60, giving his record-setting 60th performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden…

2008: Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was busted for DUI when his black Hummer was spotted driving erratically in Laguna Beach, CA…