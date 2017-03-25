10 Questions With… The Rupert Selection

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 25, 2017 1:50 PM
10 Questions With…  The Rupert Selection

THE RUPERT SELECTION +
LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Zak “Baby Dog” Brown: Drums

Reilly “Dropbox” Somach: Guitar/Vocals

Peter “Starmaster Jones” Crofton: Bass/Vocals

Alternative fact: We were extras in James Cameron’s 1997 award-winning blockbuster film, “Titanic”.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Team building and playing like you’re on the hill.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

We watch James Cameron’s 1997 award-winning blockbuster film, “Titanic”.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Tigerman Woah!, I Was Awake, Zip-Tie Handcuffs, Analog Heart,  Emma Ate The Lion, Worshipper, The New Highway Hymnal, Protean Collective, Piebald, Big D and the Kids Table, Morphine.

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

Bent Knee, Body English, The Stampede, Kave Kraft, The New Review, Black Beach, Geph, Idiot Genes, SunBears, Walter Sickert & the Army of Broken Toys, Mother Ton, Strange Changes, CJ3, Potsy, Skyfoot, Brother Toaster, Moxa, The Cabot Street Creeps…..

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Church of Boston, T.T. the Bear’s Place, WBCN, Mark Sandman

7] Who would you cast  to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Zak – Leonardo Dicaprio

Pete – Kate Winslet

Reilly – Kathy Bates

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Tardigrades

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Watch James Cameron’s 1997 award-winning blockbuster film, “Titanic”.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

They watch James Cameron’s 1997 award-winning blockbuster film, “Titanic”.

 

