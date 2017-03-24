Would You Take a Sniff of Tom Brady’s Jersey?

After Kevin played the announcement of the Patriots coming to the White House for their championship visit, Pete played us some audio from the Bruins game where he asked some ladies if they would take a sniff of Tom Brady’s Jersey.

The idea was that the FBI and everyone else that had it in their possession before it was given back to the Pats probably take a whiff of it.

Hear the funny ladies and their thoughts.

