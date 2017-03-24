Winners and Losers Senseless Survey

Another day where Kevin got a voicemail message so he asked Jackson to ring up another number.

On take two, a woman picked up the phone and didn’t know what she was about to embark on. It started out with “Have you noticed that single men smell like cologne, but married men smell like fabric softener?”

Kevin kept it going and asked her “Do you know what sets winners apart from losers?” I’m not sure she noticed what Kevin called her, but it went on to “Can you armpit fart any Billy Joel songs?” and her reply “This is really weird.”

She finally hung up on a question regarding phones ironically.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.