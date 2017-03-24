What Happened to Kevin’s Stapler?!

March 24, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, kevin quinn, stapler

Stapler-Gate hit the show yesterday when Kevin couldn’t find his stapler. It threw him off and immediately went to investigate it and grill some other employees in the building.

The first two people he grilled was Mike and production director Kevin Quinn. Quinn thought it was a bit but it was really missing.

Kevin then got nervous because he has the borrowed the stapler in the past. Kevin then blamed it on the fill ins that have been here for the past two weeks taking the place of Carter Alan.

Hear how it went down.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

