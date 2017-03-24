Tool’s Music Will Soon Be Available On Streaming Sites

By Rami Abou-Sabe

One of the last high profile artists to resits the digital distribution model, Tool will release their catalog on Spotify and Apple Music, Bloomberg reports.

The industry has changed drastically since Tool’s 2006 release. 10,000 Days achieved critical acclaim and sold over a million copies, earning the platinum designation. Since then, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have shaken up the business model. Artists, no longer able to rely on physical alum sales, have turned to touring and streaming to generate revenue.

“Members of Tool have been talking to the biggest services, including Spotify Ltd. and Apple Inc., about the best way to release their music,” said Bloomberg.

Former holdouts The Beatles and Prince can both by found on the digital services after years of resisting. As Bob Dylan said, “The times, they area a-changing.”

Tool, rumored to be preparing their first studio release since 10,000 Days, are set to play Boston Calling Sunday, May 28.