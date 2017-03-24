That One Time Nirvana Gave Charles Barkley A Contact High

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Take yourself back to 1993. A time when Monica Lewinsky was still a college freshman, plaid shirts and light-wash jeans packed malls, and Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” ruled the airwaves.

On September 23rd, 1993, Charles Barkley hosted Saturday Night Live alongside musical guest Nirvana. The former NBA star made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show yesterday (Mar. 23), and shared his comedic take on meeting the kings of grunge.

Barkley recalls the tightly packed dressing rooms backstage at Studio 8H, and the constant cloud of smoke wafting out of Kurt Cobain and crew’s room. “Every time those guys from Nirvana opened their door, I got a contact high. It was like one of those big mushroom clouds came. I was scared to go to the airport,” revealed Barkley with a chuckle. “I’m not a pot guy. I’ve only smoked pot 3… maybe 5 times in my life, and all it did was make me wanna eat potato chips.”

Watch Barkley recount talk about his Nirvana contact high, and the use of marijuana in basketball up top.