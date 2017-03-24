Pete McKenzie and His Wife Want Matching Tattoos

March 24, 2017 8:45 AM
Pete’s wife is turning 50 and she has been throwing around ideas including getting matching tattoos with Pete.

Pete was at the Bruins game last night and asked for some suggestions to what they should get.

Lucky for Pete, Mike and Jackson are going to a tattoo and music fest in Providence where there’ll be some tattoo artists and heavy metal music going on.

Mike said he will do some research for Pete to ask some about what Pete and his wife should expect.

Hear how this discussion went down

