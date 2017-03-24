Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pens Moving Tribute To ‘Second Dad’ Sib Hashian

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has penned a moving tribute to his second father, Sib Hashian. Hashian, who was the drummer on Boston‘s first two records, collapsed while playing a gig on the Legends of Rock Cruise earlier this week. The drummer did not recover.

RELATED: Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Has Passed Away At 67

Johnson’s longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, is the daughter of the fallen drummer. The former wrestler clearly had strong ties to the man he called a “second father.”

“Your passing in this manner is extremely poetic and somehow beautiful,” Johnson writes. “Perhaps the lesson here is the reminder to live our lives as full and as present as we possibly can, because we just never know what’s around the corner.”

Read Johnson’s tribute in full below.