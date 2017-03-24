Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 24 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1986 the Rolling Stones released their album “Dirty Work,” but did not go out on tour. Tensions arose and some thought the band might break up at that point. Obviously they didn’t, but they did break a Top 10 single off that album. What song?

“Harlem Shuffle”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1962: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards first performed together as Little Boy Blue and the Blue Boys…

1973: Lou Reed was bitten on the butt by an excited fan that jumped onstage in Buffalo. The male fan was kicked out of the show…

1983: The Beatles’ “Rarities” album was issued by Capitol Records…it has long since gone out of print…

1986: New album releases included The Rolling Stones’ “Dirty Work” and the soundtrack to the movie “Absolute Beginners,” featuring the work of Ray Davies and David Bowie…

1991: The Black Crowes were dropped from the opening slot of a ZZ Top tour for repeatedly criticizing Miller Beer, which was sponsoring the tour…

1992: Bruce Hornsby performed for the last time with The Grateful Dead as a member of The Band…