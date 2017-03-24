10 Questions With… no hope/no harm

NO HOPE / NO HARM +

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

We call the bassist James “Snuggles”.

Our drummer Adam was an alternate candidate to appear on this years Bachelorette.

Luke likes dry aged steak “Well Done”

Aaron is a lifelong Scientologist and has cleared many people of problems in Boston.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Pro-chops, pro-gear, pro-attitude, own transportation, no drama, thanking everyone for coming out tonight.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Cataloging the series of poor life choices that have brought us here to this point. Then, we all share a favorite passage from The Crucible.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Hands down The Sheila Divine.

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

Pretty much everything on Boston labels Run For Cover and Topshelf Records whose taste are always on point. The Hotelier are great. Somos. Transit. The Color and Sound.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Amanda Palmer’s opinion piece on the Marathon Bombings, and a 350 comment Facebook thread about the room cost at Sonia.

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Luke – Gene Hackman. [Oh yeah Aaron? Why am I Hackman and you get to be Arnold this is bullshit. I don’t think I want to do this band anymore – Luke]

Aaron – Arnold Schwartzenhegger

Adam – Tom Hanks (Only if Gosling or Clooney can’t do it, obviously – Adam)

James – Lorenzo Lamas

8] Who is your spirit animal?

A boot stamping on a human face — forever.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

You looked like you were having fun up there.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

They all died.