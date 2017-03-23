Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More Announced For KABOO Festival

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Del Mar, California, music festival, KABOO, has just revealed a heavy-hitting lineup for 2017.

Topping the bill are American legends Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, funk-rock kings Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the alt-rock standard-bearers Muse.

P!NK, Weezer, Jackson Browne, and Jane’s Addiction round out the September weekend. Check out the full lineup for the Sept. 15-17 festival below, and grab passes here.