Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More Announced For KABOO Festival

By Rami Abou-Sabe
The Del Mar, California, music festival, KABOO, has just revealed a heavy-hitting lineup for 2017.
Topping the bill are American legends Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, funk-rock kings Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the alt-rock standard-bearers Muse.
P!NK, Weezer, Jackson Browne, and Jane’s Addiction round out the September weekend. Check out the full lineup for the Sept. 15-17 festival below, and grab passes here.
Our 2017 #KAABOO lineup is here. Get your passes before we sell out! 👉 https://t.co/GgYAlZBrOn pic.twitter.com/vmQVtZGwL1
— KAABOO (@KAABOODELMAR) March 23, 2017