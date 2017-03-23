Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, And More Announced For KABOO Festival

March 23, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Jane's Addiction, KABOO Festival, Muse, Rami Abou-Sabe, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Del Mar, California, music festival, KABOO, has just revealed a heavy-hitting lineup for 2017.

RELATED: Anthony Kiedis And RHCP Refused To Play With Dave Matthews Band

Topping the bill are American legends Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, funk-rock kings Red Hot Chili Peppers, and the alt-rock standard-bearers Muse.

P!NK, Weezer, Jackson Browne, and Jane’s Addiction round out the September weekend. Check out the full lineup for the Sept. 15-17 festival below, and grab passes here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live