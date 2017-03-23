Karlson & McKenzie Try To Inspire David Backes of the Boston Bruins

March 23, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Bruins, David Backes, inspirational speeches

We had David Backes on the air and right away, Pete and Kevin had to ask him about the wave which has been a point of contentious debate in lots of circles.

After that discussion, we got into inspirational speeches to help him get the big W so the Bruins can go on a roll into the playoffs.

Hear what each member of the show selected and which one Mr. Backes liked the best which might surprise you.

