Frank Sinatra Thought Bob Dylan (And Anyone With Blue Eyes) Came From The Stars

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a rare expansive interview, Bob Dylan opens up about his upcoming record, life as a living legend, and that one time he and Bruce Springsteen had dinner at Frank Sinatra‘s house.

Dylan reveals that Springsteen and himself wondered whether Ol’ Blue Eyes knew their songs. “Not really,” Dylan tells author Bill Flanagan. “I think he knew ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’’ and ‘Blowin’ In the Wind.’ I know he liked ‘Forever Young,’ he told me that.”

“He was funny,” Dylan continued. We were standing out on his patio at night and he said to me, ‘You and me, pal, we got blue eyes, we’re from up there,’ and he pointed to the stars. ‘These other bums are from down here.’ I remember thinking that he might be right.”

Dylan’s triple-disc release of covers, Triplicate, is out March 31st.