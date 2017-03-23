Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Has Passed Away At 67

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Thomas “Sib” Hashian has passed away at the age of 67. The former Boston drummer appeared on the group’s first two critically-acclaimed records.

The local musician was brought in to replace original member Jim Masdea prior to the recording of Boston’s self-titled debut. Hashian, who also contributed to the follow-up Don’t Look Back, had consistent problems with Boston founder Tom Scholz. Hashian was replaced by original drummer Masdea midway through recording sessions for the band’s third effort.

Hashian, who was performing on the Legends of Rock cruise, collapsed during a gig, TMZ reports.

Sib leaves behind son Adam, and daughters Aja and Lauren. Lauren Hashian has a son with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Watch Hashian and Boston perform smash hit “More Than A Feeling” below.