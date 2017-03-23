Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 23 in Classic Rock History

On this night in 1968, Cream played Brandeis! What was the lineup of the band at that point?

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Ginger Baker. The lineup never altered.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Ric Ocasek of The Cars…

1964: John Lennon’s first book was published – “In His Own Write” was a collection of Lennon poetry and prose and would later be adapted for theatre…

1969: Thirty thousand people attended the “Rally for Decency” at the Orange Bowl in Miami in response to Jim Morrison’s alleged exposure incident 3 weeks earlier…

1972: Pink Floyd began recording the “Obscured by Clouds” soundtrack album in France…

1997: The Allman Brothers performed the last show of a ten night series at the Beacon Theatre in New York City – the last show that Warren Haynes and Allen Woody performed with the band before leaving to devote time to their own group, Gov’t Mule…

1999: A set of postage stamps was issued in Gibraltar to commemorate what would have been John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 30th wedding anniversary…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Cream was at Shapiro Athletic Center at Brandeis in 1968…and in 1985 Stevie Ray Vaughan played the Orpheum.