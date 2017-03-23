10 Questions With… Heavy Necker

______________________________________________________

HEAVY NECKER LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

______________________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Heavy Necker are comprised of Christopher George Cardone on guitar and vocals, Keith Kurpiel on bass and backing vocals, and Mike D Damocles DeSantis on drums. 2 of 3 members have been indicted on a sand dune. All 3 members together are Peabody, Massachusetts’ premier Rock N’ Roll band.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Hot licks and kickin jams played with energy and enthusiasm. Vices are known to give a helping hand.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Pre-show rituals are for failures and superstitious squares, that is, unless you’re at Bill’s in CT and a storm is rolling in.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Analog Heart, Rock City Crimewave, Someone and the Somebodys, and per contractual obligatory mention: The Goddamn Draculas.

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

First thing is first: BARISHI. Our shuns in Carnivora, The Silks, Harborlights, and Hessian.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

A recently self-released Heavy Necker 7” vinyl (available for purchase from the band at any show), a pack of Maverick cigarettes, and a copy of Tenacious D’s self titled album (cock pushups?)

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

The stars of a Heavy Necker movie would include Chris Jericho as Keith Kurpiel, Claudio Sanchez as Mike D Damocles DeSantis, and Ron Perlman as Christopher George Cardone.

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Spirit animal? Such a stupid question. Next question! (Good one. -anngelle)

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Do not clap for us or any of the other bands unless you are genuinely inclined to. Fake admiration and plastic friendships have ruined Rock N’ Roll.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar and probably just order a drink. The three of them were rock icons who are now dead. If there ever were a time for a new era of true rock n’ roll with showmanship, musicianship, and character, it is right now. Together we can make this the new golden age of Rock N’ Roll but it will not be easy if we keep allowing ourselves to fall into the same old paths and cliche. Write better songs, perform more entertaining concerts, draw inspiration from those around you and return the favor. Don’t be an echo of countless imitations, be true and play from the heart.