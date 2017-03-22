Watch Green Day Pull Local Kid On Stage To Jam

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day gave a young kid from Rutland, MA, the time of his life on Friday (Mar. 17).

The band pulled 11-year-old Grant on stage after confirming that the young green-haired musician could play at least three chords. Armstrong gives Grant a short lesson before handing over his guitar. The young musician doesn’t hesitate – rolling into chunky power chords as Armstrong follows him down the catwalk.

Despite chants from the crowd to smash the guitar, like a true rock star, Armstrong and co. gift Grant the instrument. Needless to say the young musician will cherish the moment, and the guitar, for the rest of his life.

Grant takes lessons at E.L. Music in Worcester, and the local shop has posted images of their student with the guitar, signed by the members of Green Day.

Rock on, Grant.