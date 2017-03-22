The Judge Senseless Survey

After talking about some of the Senseless questions asked to the Supreme Court nominee yesterday, Kevin rang up a woman who could not believe anything Kevin was asking.

It all started when he asked her if she thought water bottle holders were there to hold Pringles cans and then when he asked about coming home with plastic beads from vacation.

It didn’t make any sense to her when Kevin asked about making raisins in a vineyard but she didn’t understand when Kevin asked if her driveway was wheelchair accessible.

She eventually hung up when Kevin asked her to braid his hair. Check it out.

