The Judge Senseless Survey

March 22, 2017 8:00 AM

After talking about some of the Senseless questions asked to the Supreme Court nominee yesterday, Kevin rang up a woman who could not believe anything Kevin was asking.

It all started when he asked her if she thought water bottle holders were there to hold Pringles cans and then when he asked about coming home with plastic beads from vacation.

It didn’t make any sense to her when Kevin asked about making raisins in a vineyard but she didn’t understand when Kevin asked if her driveway was wheelchair accessible.

She eventually hung up when Kevin asked her to braid his hair. Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live