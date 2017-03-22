Kevin Karlson Has a Problem With Passwords

March 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Kevin Karlson, passwords, Security, security question

Kevin let us in on how he is having problem dealing with passwords online and specifically his banking password because of the security questions.

He has a problem remembering his mother’s maiden name because she had two different versions of it so he eventually changed it to something else.

He then had to go through a bunch of other security questions to set up which he thought were unreasonable because it’s too much to remember.

He always remember his high school’s mascot which Pete struggles with.

They then throw out hypothetical questions they should ask.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live