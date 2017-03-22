Kevin Karlson Has a Problem With Passwords

Kevin let us in on how he is having problem dealing with passwords online and specifically his banking password because of the security questions.

He has a problem remembering his mother’s maiden name because she had two different versions of it so he eventually changed it to something else.

He then had to go through a bunch of other security questions to set up which he thought were unreasonable because it’s too much to remember.

He always remember his high school’s mascot which Pete struggles with.

They then throw out hypothetical questions they should ask.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.