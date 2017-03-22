Jackson has FINALLY Started to Make Wedding Plans!

Jackson is starting his preparations for his wedding and already has a date set. This was big news to us on the show when it was mentioned in our morning meeting, after Kevin grilled him over whether his wife is satisfied with his income or not.

Heather brought up a Dear Abby letter of that nature. Jackson then mentioned how he and his fiance got their save the date cards. Unfortunately, there was a problem with it.

Kevin also asked if he has a best man yet which is kind of an important detail.

Listen to find out what the problem was and where the wedding is going to be held.

