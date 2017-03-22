Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 22 in Classic Rock History

In 1978, The Police signed a major-label deal with A & M Records. Previously, what legal did the band record for?

A small indie label called Illegal Records

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 22nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: The Beatles released their first English album, “Please Please Me”…

1971: All the members of the Allman Brothers Band were arrested in Jackson, Alabama for possession of marijuana and heroin…

1976: Jimmy Carter, while running for president, told a group of record promoters that the music of Bob Dylan, The Grateful Dead, and Led Zeppelin kept him company and inspired him while working late nights as Governor of Georgia…

1978: The Police were signed to A&M Records…

2005: Foghat guitarist Rod Price died of a heart attack and fall down a stairwell at his home in New Hampshire…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band were at the Music Hall in 1977…In ’78 it was Styx at the Orpheum…And in 1979 Stephen Stills played Boston College.