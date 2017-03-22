Blame Canada! McDonald’s Is Now Bottling Big Mac & McChicken Sauces For Grocery Stores

By: Eric Donnelly

Is this good or bad?

According to VICE Canada, “McD’s recently announced they’re selling that sweet McChicken spread, along with Big Mac secret sauce (it’s Thousand Island dressing) and Filet O’Fish sauce (no thank you) at Canadian grocery stores in the very near future.”

RELATED: Elton John Couldn’t Find Any Rap While Record Shopping in Canada

Spokesman Adam Grachnik told Huffington Post, “with this launch, Canadians will now be able to experience the world famous sauces they love at home” Honestly, who loves McDonalds’s Filet O’ Fish sauce so much they want it in their homes?????



Get ready Canada! Launching on grocery shelves this spring. #BigMacSauce pic.twitter.com/2Q0JyqaBTi — McDonald's Canada (@McD_Canada) March 21, 2017



Vice summed this launch up in the perfect way: “The fast food chain will partner with Kraft Heinz to make sure our caloric intake is always at max capacity.” They can’t be good for you, especially now that you can choose how much you want on your sandwich.

Oh god, people are probably going to dunk chicken fingers in this now…this is disgusting!

