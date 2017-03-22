10 Questions With… Stars Like Ours



STARS LIKE OURS

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Michelle Paulhus aka Smokey, Duchess, Mugsy, Hussy, Pain in the Ass #1 – Bass/Lead Vocals

Kristin Holliday aka CP (Cloud Puncher), Karate Kristin, Pain in the Ass #2 – Guitar/Backing vocals

Rice – Drums/Backing vocals

“Two Truths and a Lie” with Stars Like Ours:

– Michelle is a pleasure to be in a band with.

– This band of pals will have played a total of 12 Rock & Roll Rumbles between the 3 of them.

– Kristin is a 1st degree Brown Belt in Kenpo Karate.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Good songs, hooks, melodies, high energy, and lots of David Lee Roth kicks.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Michelle likes to Vulcan mind meld with Graham Maby and Ed V. Kristin enjoys deciding which Chucks to wear, drinking her body weight in Miller Lites, arm wrestling, talking shit about her band mates. Rice just smokes as much “goon gas” as humanly possible, so he can deal with Michelle & Kristin.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you?

Michelle: the Neighborhoods, Township, Bow Thayer and Perfect Trainwreck, The Gentlemen

Kristin: When Particles Collide, The Static Dynamic, Abbie Barret & Band

Rice: The Gravel Pit

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England:

Michelle: I love that Abbie Barrett and her catchy songs, she’s got a razor sharp mouth like an alligator.

Kristin: Right now I’m all about Carissa Johnson, Radclyffe Hall, Thrust Club, Emily Grogan, Andrea Gillis, War Twins, Mill Pond Falls, CUJO, Powerslut, and Solo Sexx. Damn, this town is just full of talent!

Rice: I’m digging Carissa Johnson, Magen Tracy, Powerslut, and Arron Lippert right now.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Michelle: I would put Dave Unger’s White Dynomite suit in the time machine. Because 100 years in the future they will likely invent something strong enough to clean it and make it nice and white again.

Kristin: John Blouts’s hair, Tad McKitterick’s tiny hat, Gene Dante’s leather pants, and Nicole Tammaro.

Rice: All of the Morphine records. Cause what else is there, really?

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

Michelle: Derek Smalls

Kristin: Tatiana Maslany

Rice: Rob Lowe

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Michelle: Rudy Sarzo and the snake from Whitesnake

Kristin: Kim Deal and also the “little girl with the blue cotton candy” from the internet.

Rice: Ricky Wilson

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Let’s party, play some great music, and be pals!

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Everything is suddenly right with the world again.