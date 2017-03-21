Why is Kevin’s Wife Commenting on Men in Front of Him?

March 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Kevin’s wife has commented twice in the past week about how good looking someone is and it threw Kevin off because she’s never done it before. Pete said his wife does it all the time.

The latest instance came about when Kevin’s wife saw the new supreme court nominee which caused Kevin to run to the computer to look him up.

Kevin thought men were supposed to get better looking with age. Kevin asked Heather if he has… Listen to find out how she answered.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

