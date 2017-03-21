What’s Up With Chuck: The Bartender Challenge

This week turned out to be What’s Up with Tim who plays in a foursome with Pete and Chuck at Fore Golf.

Pete got Tim on the phone to explain how this bartender challenge came about. Pete was killing it in the game so the other guys got bored.

This caused challenges to be made and got to a point where Tim and Jax the bartender did a little arm wrestling.

Chuck was finally heard from to describe the two arm wrestlers. After some talking, the match finally happened and you’ll have to listen to find out who won the match.

