The Shooting Spaghetti Senseless Survey

After a take 2 since the first call went to voice mail, Kevin was able to get a hold of a man who had a quick minute to take the survey.

“Have you informed loved ones you want your grave stones in the Burger King font?” to “How did we waste time before social media?” were some of the questions that cause this guy to have some long pauses to think about what was going on.

When Kevin asked about the tooth fairy teaching how lucrative selling your body, you can hear the guy’s voice take an inquisitive nature.

Kevin asked about a game show involving Goth kids which really made him question what was going on.

He hung up while Kevin was asking a question about Spiderman shooting spaghetti from his arms.

