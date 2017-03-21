The GRAMMYs Announce All-Star Special Celebrating the Bee Gees

March 21, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Bee Gees

By Amanda Wicks

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Tori Kelly and Andra Day already paid tribute to the 40th anniversary of the Bee Gees’ classic soundtrack Saturday Night Fever at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and they’ll return –alongside a slew of names–to expand upon their musical homage.

The Recording Academy announced Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees today (March 21st). The special event will feature additional appearances and performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Derulo, Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, Tavares, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. Barry Gibs will also perform several hits, including “Jive Talkin,” “You Should Be Dancing” as well as the hit single “Stayin’ Alive.”

Saturday Night Fever won Album of the Year at the 21st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Stayin’ Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees airs April 16th at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.

See the full list of performances below.

  1. Medley: “Stayin’ Alive,” “Tragedy” “How Deep Is Your Love,”  “Night Fever” Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Andra Day
  2. “To Love Somebody” Keith Urban
  3. “Massachusetts” Ed Sheeran
  4. “Lonely Days” Panic! At The Disco
  5. “Tragedy” Tori Kelly
  6. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” John Legend & Stevie Wonder
  7. “Islands In The Stream” Kelsea Ballerini & Thomas Rhett
  8. “Immortality” Celine Dion
  9. “Night Fever” DNCE
  10. “If I Can’t Have You” Demi Lovato
  11. “More Than A Woman” Jason Derulo & Tavares
  12. “How Deep Is Your Love” Little Big Town
  13. “Love So Right” Andra Day
  14. “I Just Want To Be Your Everything” Nick Jonas
  15. “Too Much Heaven” Pentatonix
  16. “Emotion” Katharine McPhee
  17. “Jive Talkin'” Barry Gibb
  18. “You Should Be Dancing” Barry Gibb
  19. “Stayin’ Alive” Barry Gibb & Ensemble
