Joe Walsh to Perform Special 3-Day Event at Graceland

By Amanda Wicks

Special meet-and-greet packages and cruise ship festivals help fans get closer to their favorite musicians, but the Eagles’ Joe Walsh is taking things to the next level with Runaway Tours.

The guitarist announced a three-day concert event at the newly renovated Graceland in Memphis, TN, where he will participate in a special acoustic storytellers performance, Q&A and photo opportunities.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do: Take an evening, invite an audience and just be me,” Walsh said in a statement. “What you can expect is me playing music, answering almost all questions anyone would ask (except the ones that may incriminate me), a big screen power point presentation put together and narrated by me, guitar shop talk, slide guitar 101, true stories of road craziness and a discussion of how to destroy hotel rooms and of course playing more music.”

Walsh added that the setting will inform what he shares. “I’m particularly excited to talk about my Elvis experiences—what he meant to me and what I meant to him,” he said. “We’ll conclude with a Town Hall Meeting, including a strategy and platform discussion for my candidacy to run for President of the United States in 2020 and sing ‘God Bless America’ or something else (Elvis would want that).”

Interested fans can choose between packages ranging from $1,495 and $1,995. More information and tickets are available at Runaway Tours’ website.