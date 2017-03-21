Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 21 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to singer Eddie Money! What was his first Top 40 hit?

“Baby Hold On”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 21st, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1961: The Beatles first appeared at Liverpool’s Cavern Club where they became regulars in a matter of months…

1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono opened their honeymoon with an 8 day bed-in for peace at the Amsterdam Hilton…

1970: British rockers The Small Faces evolved into, simply, The Faces and released their debut album. It was entitled “First Step” and featured new singer Rod Stewart. Stewart replaced Steve Marriott who went off to form Humble Pie with Peter Frampton…

1976: Rubin “Hurricane” Carter was released from prison, largely due to publicity generated by Bob Dylan’s song “Hurricane” and a benefit concert held at the Houston Astrodome…That same day David Bowie and his pal Iggy Pop were arrested in New York for possession of six ounces of pot – they had to bail themselves out but the charges were dropped a year later…

1989: Dick Clark announced he was stepping down as the host of “American Bandstand” after 33 years. More than 10,000 guests had appeared and over 600,000 teenagers danced…