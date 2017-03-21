10 Questions With… The Humanoids
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
The Humanoids: aka “The Noids”
Joey Sinn: aka Joey The Ultimate Sinn, Joey Boom Boom, Pepe Nacho aka the Big Cheese, Joey Kokomo the Tropical Sinn, and JSX on bass and vocals
Johnny Machine: aka JMX, The Steel Rigatoni on lead guitar and vocals
Mike Demonik: aka Thunder Pants, Mikey Two Ton Deuce D on guitar and vocals
Mr B: aka The Sinister, Door Stop, I think he’s dead, on drums
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Hot licks, and wild times
3) What is the bands pre-show ritual?
A shot of bourbon
4] Who are your favorite past Rumble bands?
The Proletariat, The FU’s, Cracktorch, 6L6, White Dynamite, Milligram, Chloe, Wrecking Crew, The Bags, Bullet La Volta, Jerry’s Kids, Unnatural Axe, and Scissorfight!
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
The Hose, Hey Zeus, Problem with Dragons, and Panzer Bastard are all worth your time.
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
Chintupu
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
The A-team
8] Who is your spirit animal?
The Loch Ness Monster
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
May your sword stay wet.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
The bartender says “Get the hell out of here, we don’t serve corpses.”
