10 Questions With… The Humanoids

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

The Humanoids: aka “The Noids”

Joey Sinn: aka Joey The Ultimate Sinn, Joey Boom Boom, Pepe Nacho aka the Big Cheese, Joey Kokomo the Tropical Sinn, and JSX on bass and vocals

Johnny Machine: aka JMX, The Steel Rigatoni on lead guitar and vocals

Mike Demonik: aka Thunder Pants, Mikey Two Ton Deuce D on guitar and vocals

Mr B: aka The Sinister, Door Stop, I think he’s dead, on drums

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Hot licks, and wild times

3) What is the bands pre-show ritual?

A shot of bourbon

4] Who are your favorite past Rumble bands?

The Proletariat, The FU’s, Cracktorch, 6L6, White Dynamite, Milligram, Chloe, Wrecking Crew, The Bags, Bullet La Volta, Jerry’s Kids, Unnatural Axe, and Scissorfight!

5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

The Hose, Hey Zeus, Problem with Dragons, and Panzer Bastard are all worth your time.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Chintupu

7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?

The A-team

8] Who is your spirit animal?

The Loch Ness Monster

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

May your sword stay wet.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

The bartender says “Get the hell out of here, we don’t serve corpses.”