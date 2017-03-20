The Wild Days Senseless Survey

The phone rang for a guy that seemed to be in an enjoyable mood for a Monday and answered a decent amount of questions.

From “Would you go to a selfie-help group if it were made available, to learn about how you can free yourself from taking pictures of yourself?” to “Is that Chinese tattoo on your neck the symbol for unemployment?” He had an answer for every question including missing the Girls Gone Wild days.

After he was asked about whispering when connected to a wi-fi signal, he hung up the middle of the next question.

When he was off the line, Kevin and Pete reminisced about the Girls Gone Wild days.

