Kevin and His Wife Were Grossed Out During Dinner

Kevin and his wife cashed in on that gift card his son gave him a few weeks back for his birthday.

They went Saturday night and were enjoying themselves until another couple started to do really odd but could’ve been romantic things.

The couple were in each other’s lap a few times. They also started to feed each other, sucking on each other’s… well you can listen to figure it out and if Kevin and his wife will be doing the same thing later today.

