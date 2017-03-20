It Wouldn’t Be St. Patrick’s Day Without A Drunken Irish Spelling Bee!

Pete was at Howl At The Moon on St. Patrick’s Day and ran into a decent amount of listeners.

Of course with it being St. Patrick’s Day, the spelling was great and when we mean great, we mean drunk.

Hear the guys that Pete ran into and the words they had to spell from shamrock to donnybrook.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.