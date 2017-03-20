Eric Clapton Jams With Gary Clark Jr. And Jimmie Vaughan

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Eric Clapton kicked off his limited U.S. tour with a scorching performance at Madison Square Garden last night (Mar. 19). The guitar legend was joined by greenhorn Gary Clark Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan, the brother of the late, great Stevie Ray.

Slowhand delivered a best-of setlist for the adoring crowd, including hits like “Layla,” “Wonderful Tonight,” and “Cocaine.” The blues trio closed out the show with a rollicking extended cut of the Bo Diddley staple “Before You Accuse Me.”

Clapton, who often talks about retirement, is sharp as ever. The 71-year-old musician has battled nerve pain for years, and spoken openly about the difficulties of live music. Despite originally announcing a limited four show run in 2017, Clapton added two more September dates at MSG – citing popular demand.

Check out the full set below, and a few highlights from the performance.

“Tears in Heaven”

“I Shot the Sheriff”

“Layla”

“Cocaine”

Eric Clapton Live at Madison Square Garden

“Key to the Highway”

“Badge”

“I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man”

“Driftin’ Blues”

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

“Somebody’s Knocking”

“Wonderful Tonight”

“Cross Road Blues”

“Little Queen of Spades”

“Sunshine of Your Love”

“Before You Accuse Me”