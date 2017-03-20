Dropkick Murphys Rock Boston On St. Patty’s Day

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Dropkick Murphys have played their regular St. Patrick’s shows in Boston since the mid-nineties, and 2017 was no exception. Following two warm-up gigs on the 15th and 16th, the boys from Quincy took to House of Blues Friday night (Mar. 17) for their biggest show of the year.

Throngs of emerald-clad New Englanders packed the venue. Beer streamed down from the balcony, dripping on the already heavily-inebriated crowd. Mosh pits formed. Disorderly concert-goers were tossed out in a steady stream of belligerence. And, oh yeah, the Dropkick Murphys put on one hell of show.

Original founding member Ken Casey and current vocalist Al Barr led the charge Friday night. Decked out in all black and a pair of chucks, Casey impressed with clear vocals and lively, snappy bass lines. Barr bounded around the stage delivering punishing vocals – and of course wearing his signature black wool cap.





The seven-piece Celtic punk band turned the volume up to 11 and never let it waver. An electric, energetic set was punctuated by fan-led classic “Shipping Up To Boston.” The steampunk inspired anthem from 2006’s The Departed has become a singalong staple on Landsdowne street. On Friday, Dropkick treated fans to the ultimate karaoke – stepping away from their mics, the group let the crowd belt out the entire song.