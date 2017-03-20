Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 20 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s older brother Jimmie. He made a name for himself in the Fabulous Thunderbirds, a band which also featured what singer?

Kim Wilson

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 20th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer; also Jimmie Vaughan – Stevie Ray’s older brother and a fine guitarist in his own right…

1968: Eric Clapton and members of Buffalo Springfield Richie Furay, Jim Messina, and Neil Young were arrested in Los Angeles for “being where it was suspected that marijuana was being used.”

1969: John Lennon married Yoko Ono on Gibraltar at the British Consulate Office…

1970: David Bowie married Mary Angela Barnett (a.k.a. “Angie”) at a London registry office – they divorced in 1980…

1990: Tom Scholz of Boston won his 7 year legal fight with CBS Records to the tune of $20 million owed in royalties…

1991: Tragedy marked this day when Eric Clapton’s 4 year old son Conor fell from an open window on the 53rd floor of the Manhattan apartment where he lived with his mother, Lori Del Santo. – Clapton wrote the song “Tears in Heaven” in his memory…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…Anderson, Bruford, Wakeman and Howe of Yes played the Wang Center on this night in 1990. At the time there was also another active lineup of Yes working in the studio.