Boston Emissions 3/19/2017 + George Woods, Pray for Sound, Chronologist, Seax, Carnivora, The Rudds, Runner & the Thermodynamics

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble March 20, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: anngelle wood, Boston Emissions, carnivora, chronologist, george woods, pray for sound, rock & roll rumble, seax, the rock of boston, wacken band battle, wbcn, WZLX

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Begins on Sunday, April 2, 2017

RockandRollRumble.com

2017rumbleposterofficial Boston Emissions 3/19/2017 + George Woods, Pray for Sound, Chronologist, Seax, Carnivora, The Rudds, Runner & the ThermodynamicsBostonEmissions.tumblr.com | @BostonEmissions 

 

Local Songs of the Week

3] Black Helicopter – And I

2] Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

1] The Digs – San Dimas

Putting the poll on hold for Rumble season. We will be back in April.

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 19, 2017

Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven

Analog Heart – Merrimack Jane
–April 1 with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun!!

Wheat – Summer

Animal Flag – Jealous Love

Alchemilla – The Divide

The Rationales – Take A Ride With

Eldridge Rodriguez – Social Graces Vigilante

George Woods live
-Highest Love
-Carousel
-Building A Boat

The Rudds – Get You Femuline Hang On

Runner and the Thermodynamics – I Need To Know

Ruby Rose Fox – Ms. America

Bad Boys Club – Love Was Calling Your Name

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere
–Rock N’ Lowell March 26 When Particles Collide, Horse Mode, Superteen, The Digs, The Pickup, Lawn Gnomes, Boagrius, Backhand, Nashoba, Giant in the Lighthouse

Chronologist – Pioneer

Seax – Speed Metal Mania
–Friday March 24, Great Scott Allston with Funeral Nation, Sacrifical Blood, Malleus, Seax

Carnivora – Razors and Rust
–Battle for Wacken: Wacken Metal Battle USA – Boston Qualifying Battle Round 3
Tuesday at ONCE featuring Pathogenic, Carnivora, Ravage, Goblet

BOSTONEMISSIONS.COM
ROCKANDROLLRUMBLE.COM +
ONCESOMERVILLE.COM

2017rumbleposterofficial 10 Questions With... Red Red Rockit

More from Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live