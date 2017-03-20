Boston Emissions 3/19/2017 + George Woods, Pray for Sound, Chronologist, Seax, Carnivora, The Rudds, Runner & the Thermodynamics

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Begins on Sunday, April 2, 2017

Local Songs of the Week

3] Black Helicopter – And I

2] Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby

1] The Digs – San Dimas

Putting the poll on hold for Rumble season. We will be back in April.

Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 19, 2017

Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven

Analog Heart – Merrimack Jane

–April 1 with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun!!

Wheat – Summer

Animal Flag – Jealous Love

Alchemilla – The Divide

The Rationales – Take A Ride With

Eldridge Rodriguez – Social Graces Vigilante

George Woods live

-Highest Love

-Carousel

-Building A Boat

The Rudds – Get You Femuline Hang On

Runner and the Thermodynamics – I Need To Know

Ruby Rose Fox – Ms. America

Bad Boys Club – Love Was Calling Your Name

Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy

Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere

–Rock N’ Lowell March 26 When Particles Collide, Horse Mode, Superteen, The Digs, The Pickup, Lawn Gnomes, Boagrius, Backhand, Nashoba, Giant in the Lighthouse

Chronologist – Pioneer

Seax – Speed Metal Mania

–Friday March 24, Great Scott Allston with Funeral Nation, Sacrifical Blood, Malleus, Seax

Carnivora – Razors and Rust

–Battle for Wacken: Wacken Metal Battle USA – Boston Qualifying Battle Round 3

Tuesday at ONCE featuring Pathogenic, Carnivora, Ravage, Goblet