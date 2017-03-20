Boston Emissions 3/19/2017 + George Woods, Pray for Sound, Chronologist, Seax, Carnivora, The Rudds, Runner & the Thermodynamics

2017 Rock & Roll Rumble Begins on Sunday, April 2, 2017
BostonEmissions.tumblr.com | @BostonEmissions
Local Songs of the Week
3] Black Helicopter – And I
2] Justine and the Unclean – Passive Aggressive Baby
1] The Digs – San Dimas
Putting the poll on hold for Rumble season. We will be back in April.
Boston Emissions playlist – Sunday, March 19, 2017
Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven
Analog Heart – Merrimack Jane
–April 1 with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun!!
Wheat – Summer
Animal Flag – Jealous Love
Alchemilla – The Divide
The Rationales – Take A Ride With
Eldridge Rodriguez – Social Graces Vigilante
George Woods live
-Highest Love
-Carousel
-Building A Boat
The Rudds – Get You Femuline Hang On
Runner and the Thermodynamics – I Need To Know
Ruby Rose Fox – Ms. America
Bad Boys Club – Love Was Calling Your Name
Aaron Lippert – Beautiful Boy
Pray for Sound – Everywhere, Everywhere
–Rock N’ Lowell March 26 When Particles Collide, Horse Mode, Superteen, The Digs, The Pickup, Lawn Gnomes, Boagrius, Backhand, Nashoba, Giant in the Lighthouse
Chronologist – Pioneer
Seax – Speed Metal Mania
–Friday March 24, Great Scott Allston with Funeral Nation, Sacrifical Blood, Malleus, Seax
Carnivora – Razors and Rust
–Battle for Wacken: Wacken Metal Battle USA – Boston Qualifying Battle Round 3
Tuesday at ONCE featuring Pathogenic, Carnivora, Ravage, Goblet
BOSTONEMISSIONS.COM +
ROCKANDROLLRUMBLE.COM +
ONCESOMERVILLE.COM +