10 Questions With… Red Red Rockit
RED RED ROCKIT
1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.
Jonn Smith: Lead vox, lead bass. The one & only.
Jared Egan: Lead guitar, b. vox. Wanted man in Connecticut.
A.J. Locke: Lead drums. Loves Sprinkle Spangles.
2] What makes for a compelling live performance?
Having Tad McKitterick (of Sidewalk Driver) in the band tends to help but you can compensate by just turning up the volume.
3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?
Just like before any athletic performance we do some dynamic stretching, leg swings and sports massage.
4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.
We love so many Rumble alums – Township, Worshipper, Apollo Sunshine, John Powhida International Airport, The Rudds, Weakened Friends, Campaign for Real-Time, Scamper, Cracktorch and more…
But our favorite is probably Sidewalk Driver. Great rhythm section.
5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.
This is more of a command than a question.
See the Rumble bands above.
6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?
Steven Tyler.
7] Who would you cast to play you in the epic movie version of your band?
Jonn: Jared with an afro wig.
Jared: Jonn with straightened hair.
A.J.: Same guy who played “token black bully” in Jumanji.
8] Who is your spirit animal?
I filled out an online quiz and got “The Bear”.
9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?
Hey.
10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?
“Who’s playing drums?”
