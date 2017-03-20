10 Questions With… Red Red Rockit

RED RED ROCKIT + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Jonn Smith: Lead vox, lead bass. The one & only.

Jared Egan: Lead guitar, b. vox. Wanted man in Connecticut.

A.J. Locke: Lead drums. Loves Sprinkle Spangles.

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Having Tad McKitterick (of Sidewalk Driver) in the band tends to help but you can compensate by just turning up the volume.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Just like before any athletic performance we do some dynamic stretching, leg swings and sports massage.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

We love so many Rumble alums – Township, Worshipper, Apollo Sunshine, John Powhida International Airport, The Rudds, Weakened Friends, Campaign for Real-Time, Scamper, Cracktorch and more…

But our favorite is probably Sidewalk Driver. Great rhythm section.

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

This is more of a command than a question.

See the Rumble bands above.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Steven Tyler.

7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Jonn: Jared with an afro wig.

Jared: Jonn with straightened hair.

A.J.: Same guy who played “token black bully” in Jumanji.

8] Who is your spirit animal?

I filled out an online quiz and got “The Bear”.

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Hey.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

“Who’s playing drums?”