Sunday Morning Blues: March 19th, 2017

March 19, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Carter Alan, Sunday Morning Blues

Hey Jude
Skydog (Box Set)
Wilson Pickett with Duane Allman

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
Idlewild South
Allman Brothers Band

Let Me In
Do You Get the Blues?
Jimmie Vaughan

Change It
Solos, Sessions and Encores
Stevie Ray & Jimmie Vaughan

It’s Your Voodoo Working
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

All Shook Up
Beck-ola
The Jeff Beck Group

I Walk on Gilded Splinters
The Musical Mojo of Dr. John
Dr. John with Sarah Morrow

Unchain My Heart
Anthology
Ray Charles

Born Under a Bad Sign
Wheels of fire
Cream

Wonderful Addiction
Blues from the Hub Vol. 2 (Various)
Diane Blue

Catch Me I’m Falling
From the Root to the Fruit
Nick Moss Band

Ninety-Nine & a Half Won’t Do
The Right Time
Etta James

Blue Jean Blues
Fandango!
ZZ Top

Taxman
Just for a Thrill
Bill Wyman & the Rhythm Kings

1040 Blues
Shame and a Sin
Robert Cray

Find Yourself
Ride or Die
Devon Allman

Keep on Smilin’
The Devil You Know
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

Dolly Dagger
Rainbow Bridge
Jimi Hendrix

Gone (Like a Sunset)
Driven
Johnny A

