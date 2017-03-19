Sunday Morning Blues: March 19th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Hey Jude

Skydog (Box Set)

Wilson Pickett with Duane Allman

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

Idlewild South

Allman Brothers Band

Let Me In

Do You Get the Blues?

Jimmie Vaughan

Change It

Solos, Sessions and Encores

Stevie Ray & Jimmie Vaughan

It’s Your Voodoo Working

Chills & Fever

Samantha Fish

All Shook Up

Beck-ola

The Jeff Beck Group

I Walk on Gilded Splinters

The Musical Mojo of Dr. John

Dr. John with Sarah Morrow

Unchain My Heart

Anthology

Ray Charles

Born Under a Bad Sign

Wheels of fire

Cream

Wonderful Addiction

Blues from the Hub Vol. 2 (Various)

Diane Blue

Catch Me I’m Falling

From the Root to the Fruit

Nick Moss Band

Ninety-Nine & a Half Won’t Do

The Right Time

Etta James

Blue Jean Blues

Fandango!

ZZ Top

Taxman

Just for a Thrill

Bill Wyman & the Rhythm Kings

1040 Blues

Shame and a Sin

Robert Cray

Find Yourself

Ride or Die

Devon Allman

Keep on Smilin’

The Devil You Know

Tommy Castro & the Painkillers

Dolly Dagger

Rainbow Bridge

Jimi Hendrix

Gone (Like a Sunset)

Driven

Johnny A