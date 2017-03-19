Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 19 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1982 Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne’s celebrated lead guitarist, died in a light plane crash in Florida. Where was his final concert?

The night before in Knoxville, Tennessee

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 19th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience celebrated its first album “Are You Experienced” going gold…

1976: Paul Kossof, former guitarist of Free, died from a drug-related heart attack aboard an airplane en route from London to New York.

1982: Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist Randy Rhoads perished in a light plane crash near Orlando…

1996: The second installment of The Beatles “Anthology” series was released on CD. Like its predecessor, the double album went to #1 on the U.S. Charts…

2001: Aerosmith, Steely Dan and Queen were among the inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

