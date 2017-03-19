10 Questions With… Rolling Nectar

ROLLING NECTAR

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Kevin J. Graham (Lead vocal/Lead Rhythm guitar )

Nick Moriera (Rhythm/Lead guitar)

Tony St. Cyr (Drums)

Todd Smith (Bass Guitar)

Leah Hinton (Backing Vocals)

Christine Moser ( Backing Vocals)

Endearing nicknames are T.N.T rhythm section (Todd, Nick,Tony) and Nectarines (2 backup singers )

Story: We played NH Hempfest 2 years ago and Todd (bassist) who’s also visually impaired went to walk off the stage and missed the ramp fell off the 6 ft high rise staging and I (Kevin j Graham) with my back turn to him, broke his fall hahaha (no one was hurt)

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

To us at Rolling Nectar what makes for a compelling performance is raw energy, love, confidence, and professionalism.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

We’ve done this a few times, at bigger shows in a green room, and that’s all hit a note (some harmonize) and just vibrate, then say a few words of enthusiasm.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

THE NEIGHBORHOODS (We have worked with Dave and he is a amazing musician, producer, performer)

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

James Montgomery is a legend still playing live, “Gravel Project” are cool.

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

Nectar cd , Neighborhoods cd, 6 pack of Jack’s Abby house lager, book of Ancient esoteric philosophy of Manly Hall.



7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

I was told at the New England last band standing competition by a judge that if there was a movie made of Rolling Nectar. Johnny Depp would be cast to play Kevin J. Graham (lead singer/guitarist) .

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Honey Badger (cuz no one fucks with a honey badger and they just don’t quit)

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Have fun, best of luck, but remember we are all winners! Just be able to have your health and talent to play music it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose. Be grateful.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Bowie sets up a line or 2 of cocaine

Prince takes a Percocet

Tell road stories all night long haha