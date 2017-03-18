Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 18 in Classic Rock History

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by whom on this night in 2002?

Jakob Dylan

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains…

1965: Each member of the rolling stones was caught, literally, with his pants down when they were fined for urinating in public after a gig in England. The band had stopped at a gas station and asked the owner if they could use his facilities. When he refused, the stones took the law of nature into their own hands. Each was fined five pounds for the insulting behavior…

1976: Paul McCartney’s father, James McCartney, died. He was 73…

1978: A quarter million fans showed up for “California Jam 2” featuring Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, Heart, Santana, and others in Ontario, California…

1982: Guitarist Randy Rhoads gave his final performance with Ozzy Osbourne in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was killed in a private plane crash the next day…

1994: The Rolling Stones announced that Daryl Jones would replace Bill Wyman as bass player in the band…

2002: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band played the Music Hall in 1977 with Derringer and The Cars on the bill … And the cars returned in 1982, jumping from warmup slot to headliners, – at no less than the Boston Garden!