Hear The Original Demo Of Paul McCartney And Elvis Costello’s ‘You Want Her Too’

March 17, 2017 10:33 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

A stripped down recording of the Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello duet “You Want Her Too” was released this morning (Mar. 17). Off McCartney’s 1989 Flowers In The Dirt, the original recording featured fingerprints of the eighties and Macca’s signature melodic bass work. The occasional “Helter Skelter” wail sticks out like a sore thumb from the otherwise slick production.

Before McCartney and Costello got carried away with eighties studio decadence, the pair recorded an acoustic demo of the duet. The two distinct vocalists can be heard intertwining, dancing around the other, exploring various harmonies throughout the nearly three minute jam session. While the pair sing mainly in call-and-response on the official release, both can be heard simultaneously on the demo. Notably absent is the big band inspired outro of the album version.
 

