Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: March 17 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie played the Boston Garden on St. Patrick’s Day in 1976. What then-current album was he out peddlin’?

“Station to Station” which came out two months earlier.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for March 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham celebrates his birthday today…

1962: A group by the name of Blues Incorporated performed for the first time at the Ealing Club in London with a lineup that included Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Cyril Davies and Jack Bruce – and from this group emerged the nucleus of The Rolling Stones…

1990: Rick Grech – former bassist and violinist of Blind Faith died of drug related causes…

1998: Van Halen 3 – the album featuring Gary Cherone, former lead singer of Extreme, was released…

2000: Paul McCartney admitted he was dating model and activist Heather Mills…

2003: Former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopler suffered a broken collarbone and six broken ribs in a motorcycle accident in London…

