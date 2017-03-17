10 Questions With… Diablogato

__________________________________________________

DIABLOGATO + LISTEN | LIKE | LOOK | FOLLOW

__________________________________________________

1] Introduce us to the band. Endearing nicknames, embarrassing stories, and alternative facts are welcome.

Diablogato:

Charlie MacSteven – Lead Guitar

Drew Indingaro – Vocals and Guitar

Jesse Von Kenmore – Drums

Kim Kendricken – Baritone Sax

Johnny Custom – Upright Bass

2] What makes for a compelling live performance?

Honesty, heart, and a whole lot of darkness.

3] What is the band’s pre-show ritual?

Usually Charlie, Drew and Kim will do a shot before they play while Johnny and Jesse have a nice glass of pop.

4] Who is your favorite past Rumble band(s)? Hint: there have been 37 Rumbles before you.

Goddamn Draculas, Eddie Japan, The Luxury, Reverend Glasseye, The Dresden Dolls, The Gentlemen, Darkbuster, The Sheila Divine, Doc Hopper and ,of course, The Amazing Royal Crowns (Still loyal to the royal).

​5] Spread the good word about some of your favorite bands from New England.

The Devil’s Twins, The Radiator Rattlers, Salem Wolves, Art Thieves, Nick the Barbarian, Cactus Attack, Warning Shots, Quiggs, Nick and the Adversaries, The House on Cliff

6] What would you put in the Boston Rock Time Capsule?

A WBCN River Rave shirt.

7] Who would you cast ​to play you in the epic movie version of your band? ​

Charlie MacSteven – Zach Galifianakis

Drew Indingaro – Kyle MacLachlan

Jesse Von Kenmore – Iggy Pop

Kim Kendricken – Jennifer Tilly

Johnny Custom – a young Vernon Wells

8] Who is your spirit animal?

Black Phillip

9] What do you want to say to the 23 other bands?

Don’t f*%k up.

10] Lemmy, Prince, and Bowie walk into a bar. Then what happens?

Lemmy tells everyone it’s his birthday and proceeds to have everyone buy him several shots of Jack, Prince stays in the corner looking good and not saying a word. Bowie walks in, sees Prince and Lemmy, then disappears fire walk with me style.