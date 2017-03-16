SixX Strings: The Dead Daisies Announce “Live & Louder” 2017 World Tour & Live Album

This spring The DEAD DAISIES are raising their heads once again! The hard rocking super-group consisting of Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) is releasing their highly anticipated ‘LIVE & LOUDER’ album on May 19th via Spitfire Music/SPV and following it up with a supporting World Tour.

Recorded at the end of a killer 2016 tour run, this rock royalty laden group have captured the full out abandon of their performances and well… straight up Rock-n-Roll attitude on this live album. Mixed by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith and Bad Company), this offering is surely going to live up to your “get down” expectations. If you have ever seen The DEAD DAISIES play live before, then you fully understand what I am putting down. If not, then you need to pick up this upcoming release and get in front of their stage wherever and whenever you can!

“We’re extremely excited and proud of ‘LIVE & LOUDER’! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live. The album shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are! Turn It Up!!!!”

John Corabi

The band will be tearing up the stage at some of the biggest festivals and venues on the planet starting this June. The ‘Live & Louder’-World Tour 2017will visit the following countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Canada and the USA. I know I will be present for a few, and again I strongly suggest you do the same! Yes folks… Rock-n-Roll is not DEAD just yet!

LIVE & LOUDER WORLD TOUR 2017:

EUROPE

Fri 2 Jun Rock Hard Festival | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Sat 3 Jun Rock In Vienna | Vienna, Austria

Sun 4 Jun Substage | Karlsruhe, Germany

Tue 6 Jun Dynamo | Zürich, Switzerland

Thu 8 Jun Amager Bio | Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 9 Jun Sweden Rock Festival | Solvesborg, Sweden

Sun 11 Jun Download Festival | Donnington, United Kingdom

Mon 12 Jun Liquid Room | Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Wed 14 Jun Boerderij | Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Fri 16 Jun Le Forum | Vaureal, France

Sat 17 Jun Hellfest | Clisson, France

Sun 18 Jun Graspop Metal Meeting | Dessel, Belgium

Tue 20 Jun Hirsch | Nürnberg, Germany

Wed 21 Jun Hellraiser | Leipzig, Germany

Fri 23 Jun Harley Days Festival | Hamburg, Germany

Sun 25 Jun Bluesiana | Velden, Austria

Mon 26 Jun Bluesiana | Velden, Austria

Tue 27 Jun Rockhouse | Salzburg, Austria

Wed 28 Jun A38 | Budapest, Hungary

Thu 29 Jun Lucerna Music Bar | Prague, Czech Republic

Sat 1 Jul Freigericht Rockt Festival | Freigericht, Germany

Thu 3 Aug Woodstock Poland | Kostrzyn, Poland

JAPAN

Wed 5 Jul Shibuya Club Quattro | Tokyo, Japan

Thu 6 Jul Umeda Club Quattro | Osaka, Japan

SOUTH AMERICA

Wed 12 Jul Opera de Arame | Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

Thu 13 Jul Carioca Club | Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

Sat 15 Jul Vorterix | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sun 16 Jul Teatro Vorterix | Rosario, Argentina

More South American Dates to be announced!

NORTH AMERICA

Full North American Tour to be announced!