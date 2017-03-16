SixX Strings: The Dead Daisies Announce “Live & Louder” 2017 World Tour & Live Album

March 16, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Focx, John Corabi, Live & Louder, Shawn Sixx, the dead daisies

This spring The DEAD DAISIES are raising their heads once again!  The hard rocking super-group consisting of Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, The Scream), David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), and Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner) is releasing their highly anticipated ‘LIVE & LOUDER’ album on May 19th via Spitfire Music/SPV and following it up with a supporting World Tour.

Recorded at the end of a killer 2016 tour run, this rock royalty laden group have captured the full out abandon of their performances and well… straight up Rock-n-Roll attitude on this live album.  Mixed by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith and Bad Company), this offering is surely going to live up to your “get down” expectations.  If you have ever seen The DEAD DAISIES play live before, then you fully understand what I am putting down.  If not, then you need to pick up this upcoming release and get in front of their stage wherever and whenever you can!

“We’re extremely excited and proud of ‘LIVE & LOUDER’! A lot of the fans have been writing to us and saying how much they LOVED our records but were even more blown away by the band live. The album shows the world how truly loud and supportive The Dead Daisies fans are! Turn It Up!!!!”

– John Corabi: 

 The band will be tearing up the stage at some of the biggest festivals and venues on the planet starting this June.  The ‘Live & Louder’-World Tour 2017will visit the following countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, United Kingdom, Holland, France, Belgium, Hungary, Czech Republic, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Poland, Canada and the USA.  I know I will be present for a few, and again I strongly suggest you do the same!  Yes folks… Rock-n-Roll is not DEAD just yet!

Check it,

SixX

 

LIVE & LOUDER WORLD TOUR 2017:

 EUROPE

Fri 2 Jun                Rock Hard Festival | Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Sat 3 Jun               Rock In Vienna | Vienna, Austria

Sun 4 Jun              Substage | Karlsruhe, Germany

Tue 6 Jun              Dynamo | Zürich, Switzerland

Thu 8 Jun              Amager Bio | Copenhagen, Denmark

Fri 9 Jun                Sweden Rock Festival | Solvesborg, Sweden

Sun 11 Jun            Download Festival | Donnington, United Kingdom

Mon 12 Jun           Liquid Room | Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Wed 14 Jun           Boerderij | Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Fri 16 Jun              Le Forum | Vaureal, France

Sat 17 Jun             Hellfest | Clisson, France

Sun 18 Jun            Graspop Metal Meeting | Dessel, Belgium

Tue 20 Jun            Hirsch | Nürnberg, Germany

Wed 21 Jun           Hellraiser | Leipzig, Germany

Fri 23 Jun              Harley Days Festival | Hamburg, Germany

Sun 25 Jun            Bluesiana | Velden, Austria

Mon 26 Jun           Bluesiana | Velden, Austria

Tue 27 Jun            Rockhouse | Salzburg, Austria

Wed 28 Jun           A38 | Budapest, Hungary

Thu 29 Jun            Lucerna Music Bar | Prague, Czech Republic

Sat 1 Jul                Freigericht Rockt Festival | Freigericht, Germany

Thu 3 Aug             Woodstock Poland | Kostrzyn, Poland

 

JAPAN

Wed 5 Jul              Shibuya Club Quattro | Tokyo, Japan

Thu 6 Jul               Umeda Club Quattro | Osaka, Japan

 

SOUTH AMERICA

Wed 12 Jul            Opera de Arame | Curitiba, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

Thu 13 Jul             Carioca Club | Sao Paulo, Brazil (special guest to Richie Kotzen)

Sat 15 Jul              Vorterix | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sun 16 Jul             Teatro Vorterix | Rosario, Argentina

More South American Dates to be announced!

 

NORTH AMERICA

Full North American Tour to be announced!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live