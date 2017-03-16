Raging Keller: Get Your Damn Snow Off Your Car!

Jon Keller from WBZ and Keller at Large was on with us today to rage about the snow that people leave snow on their after a storm which is very, very dangerous.

Before he raged about it though, Jon had an issue with Kevin and Pete playing bird sex audio in front of Heather.

Kevin then asked about what would Jon do if his microphone didn’t work on live TV like it happened to Liam yesterday.

Jon gave him a snarky answer and then went into why people leaving snow on their car drives him CRAZY!

Pete asked if people working on their brackets during work hours makes him rage. You’d be surprised at his answer.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.